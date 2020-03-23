Senior Resources providing free meals to Richland Co. senior citizens

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Senior Resources is making sure that no senior citizen in Richland County goes hungry, as the threat of COVID-19 continues. On Monday, the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program began.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, especially with our seniors, they’re very vulnerable to this COVID-19, so we want to make sure they’re staying safe and they’re staying home and they do have food in the home,” said Beth Struble, Interim Director of Development with Senior Resources.

Senior citizens in the county can now get five free meals for the week through the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program. It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis at four locations throughout the county.

“I can’t imagine being a senior citizen stuck in my home, being scared and to go out into public or just worried about contamination and being exposed to the illness,” said Connelley-Anne Ragley, Vice President of the Senior Resources’ Board of Directors.

“To serve more seniors who maybe two weeks ago didn’t need our service, but now are homebound and isolated and can’t make it or can’t afford the grocery store or takeouts,” said Struble.

Senior citizens who are 60 years or older are eligible. To receive the meal pack, you must show a state-issued ID and provide your name, address and phone number at pickup.

“People are very appreciative of the service. I’ve had many people say the grocery stores are empty, they can’t make that early hour,” said Struble.

Staff members are taking extra precautions when serving staff members.

“We are still taking into account social distancing, and we are putting the meals in the back of the cars so we’re not having to directly hand them, and we do have staff in place as opposed to volunteers just so we can control the environment a little bit,” said Struble.

Making sure seniors still have access to food, even in times of uncertainty.

“It’s great to see seniors being able to receive meals. A lot of times seniors have done so much and cared for so many people throughout their lives, and so it’s nice that we as a community can step up and care for them,” said Ragley.

Senior Resources will be at four different locations around Richland County from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

For more information on the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program, such as where the drive-thru locations will be, please click here.