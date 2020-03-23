Today is World Meteorological Day. The focus this year is Water & Climate. Here’s the statement from the the web page:

Fresh water is vital for life. On average, a human being cannot survive more than three days without it. Water is essential for the production of our food, virtually all of our goods and services and for the environment.

The world now faces increasing challenges posed by water stress, floods and droughts and lack of access to clean supplies. There is an urgent need to improve forecasting, monitoring and management of water supplies and to tackle the problem of too much, too little or too polluted water.

https://worldmetday.wmo.int/