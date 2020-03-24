DHEC: SC has 44 additional cases of Coronavirus

DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is investigating 44 additional cases of coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties.

New positive cases per SC DHEC

Aiken County: 1 case

Anderson County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 1 case

Charleston County: 5 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 8 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 4 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Richland County: 4 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 4 cases

York County: 4 cases

According to DHEC, anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.