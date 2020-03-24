DHEC: SC has 44 additional cases of Coronavirus
DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is investigating 44 additional cases of coronavirus.
DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties.
New positive cases per SC DHEC
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 5 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 8 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 4 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Richland County: 4 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- York County: 4 cases
According to DHEC, anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.