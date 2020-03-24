Is Yellowstone’s Volcano About to Erupt?

If you type “Yellowstone” into your search engine, you’ll likely see lots of folks saying that the huge volcanic system underneath Yellowstone National Park is about to erupt. But before you dive head first into this story, it’d be prudent to listen to the experts. Robin George Andrews is a doctor of experimental volcanology-turned-science journalist. In a recent article that he wrote for Forbes he states:

“To be clear, the new research does not indicate that the supervolcano that created Yellowstone’s caldera—which last erupted 640,000 years ago—is any more likely to erupt now.”

You can read the entire article here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robinandrews/2020/03/23/is-yellowstone-about-to-erupt-heres-how-to-find-out/?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_content=3223366530&utm_campaign=sprinklrForbesScience#3510007d3bf5