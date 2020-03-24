Local teen’s ‘Adios Corona’ song gives people something to smile about

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A Midlands teen has written and performed a song that captures a feeling we all probably have: coronavirus, you’re not wanted here. It’s a performance that’s gone viral and is making people smile.

Blake Weinbach, 17, attends Hammond School. Like other kids in the state, he’s been going to school online. Which means he’s been spending a lot of extra time at home.

“Trying to keep busy. So playing the guitar a lot, working out, and that’s pretty much what I’ve been up to other than that,” said Weinbach.

Inspired by musician Patrick Davis, Weinbach recently posted an original song that’s pretty typical. It’s called ‘Adios Corona.’

“Just sat down for an hour or two and that kind of came out,” he said. “After it was up on Instagram, I mean, oh my gosh. I’ve gotten so many comments.”

The song and performance are going viral, and people are thankful for the chance to smile.

“I’ve had ones that were talking about how they’re really struggling but this just made their week, and this kind of like puts a smile on their face when they don’t really have a lot to smile about right now,” said Weinbach.

For him, playing guitar and writing songs is a way to express what he’s been feeling. Especially in the current time.

“Playing the guitar by itself, that’s just a way to keep my mind busy and pass the time, especially right now it’s difficult. But that’s when writing comes in,” said Weinbach. “I mean a four-minute song, to be that impactful, is just crazy to think about. But I’m so happy that I could do that for people.”

Weinbach hopes his message helps people cope during a trying time.

“Keep plugging. Stay positive, as much as you can. And try to find something that takes your mind off of things,” said Weinbach.

You can view and listen to ‘Adios Corona’ by going to Blake’s Instagram or his Twitter.