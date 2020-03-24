SC schools closed through April

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students will not return to South Carolina classrooms until at least the end of April.

Tuesday Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman released a joint statement.

It reads in part, “Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”

Previously schools were scheduled to reopen after March 31st.