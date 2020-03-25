DHEC: SC has 82 additional cases of Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is investigating 82 additional cases of coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 424 cases in 39 counties.

New positive cases

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 3 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chesterfield County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Fairfield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 11 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 2 cases

Union County: 1 case

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

In a release, DHEC announced projections for new cases of COVID-19 in the state through May 2 are also included: This data projects 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, however, projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.