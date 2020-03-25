New Orleans Audubon Aquarium names penguin after Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (NBA) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s on-court performance this season was elevating him into the conversation for 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. Regardless of whether or not the 19-year-old ends up capturing that award, on Tuesday he was honored in a creative, much different manner: New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo chose to name one of its African penguin chicks “Zion,” in recognition of Williamson’s contributions to the Crescent City.

Hey @Zionwilliamson and @PelicansNBA, meet Zion! During these challenging times, you've embraced the community with a truly remarkable act of generosity. Let us know when you want to take your little brother and meet your namesake! pic.twitter.com/pvVh0Y1l2A — Audubon Nature Institute (@AudubonNature) March 24, 2020

As the zoo explained of its decision, which acknowledged Williamson’s recent vow to financially support Smoothie King Center staff and employees, “in this time of uncertainty, Zion embraced the New Orleans community with a truly remarkable act of generosity after the NBA season was halted.”