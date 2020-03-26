COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Housing officials are waiving their rent reduction policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Executive Director Ivory Mathews say the change will help those that lost income during the outbreak.

According to officials, if your family suffered a loss in household income on March 25, the new rent amount would be made effective on March 1, instead of May 1.

Columbia Housing says this is retroactive to the first day of the month the reduction occurred.

If you or your family suffered a loss in income during this pandemic, Columbia Housing has a form you can fill out online by clicking here.

You can also call them at 803-251-2747 or email them at covid19@columbiahousingsc.org.