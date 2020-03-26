DHEC announces two more deaths related to COVID-19, 32 additional cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to coronavirus.

DHEC say this brings the state’s total number of deaths to nine.

DHEC State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, addressed the cases in Governor Henry McMaster’s Thursday briefing.

According to health officials, one patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions, the second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.

DHEC says it is also investigating 32 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties.

Health officials say the fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing. There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results, says DHEC.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville County: 1 case

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 3 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 8 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 1 case

Horry County: 1 case

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 1 case

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 2 cases

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Richland County: 1 case

York County: 1 case

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.