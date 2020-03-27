DHEC: four more deaths in SC, 86 additional cases of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.

DHEC also announced it is investigating 86 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties.

State health officials continue to urge residents to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash hands.

Per DHEC: The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 6 cases

Berkeley County: 2 cases

Charleston County: 32 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Florence County: 6 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 5 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.