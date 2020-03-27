DHEC: four more deaths in SC, 86 additional cases of coronavirus
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to coronavirus.
DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 13.
DHEC also announced it is investigating 86 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number statewide to 539 cases in 39 counties.
State health officials continue to urge residents to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash hands.
Per DHEC: The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 6 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 cases
- Charleston County: 32 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Florence County: 6 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 5 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.