Prisma Health suspends COVID-19 related patient payments

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health announces changes to statements and billing during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Prisma Health officials have suspended all COVID-19 related patient payments. A spokesperson for the facility says they made the change to make sure anyone in need of health care will be able to have access so they can get whatever medical attention is required.

The hospital says they are also allowing patients to take advantage of COVID-19 related treatment without having to make an upfront payment at the time of service.

