SC Governor ordering visitors from designated COVID-19 hot spots to quarantine when entering SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced an Executive Order: “I have ordered that all visitors coming to South Carolina from the COVID-19 hotspots of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, or New Orleans must quarantine for 14 days.”

McMaster says the penalty for violating that is 30 days in jail or a one thousand dollar fine.