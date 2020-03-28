Richland Co. deputies investigating fatal shooting, break-in attempt

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO) — Richland Co. deputies are investigating a fatal shooting after an attempted break-in at a home on the 500 block of Great North Road.

On Saturday, officials were called to the home in reference to a break-in in progress.

When they arrived, officials found a a male on the driveway who had been shot in the upper body by the homeowner. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The homeowner says the man was trying to enter her home through a window. She told him she had a gun, and he threatened to come in and use it on her.

The incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.