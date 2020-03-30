DHEC announces two additional deaths related to coronavirus, 151 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to coronavirus. DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 18.

According to health officials, one patient was an elderly individual from Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was an elderly individual from Anderson County with underlying health conditions.

DHEC also announced 151 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday. DHEC says as of Monday afternoon, the total number statewide is 925 cases in 41 counties

“We’re all in this together,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

PER DHEC:

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Anderson County: 2 cases

Barnwell County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 24 cases

Charleston County: 6 cases

Chesterfield County: 2 cases

Clarendon County: 2 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 17 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 16 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 6 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 5 cases

Pickens County: 2 cases

Richland County: 40 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 4 cases

Union County: 2 cases

York County: 7 cases

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.