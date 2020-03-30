DHEC announces two additional deaths related to coronavirus, 151 new cases
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to coronavirus. DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 18.
According to health officials, one patient was an elderly individual from Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was an elderly individual from Anderson County with underlying health conditions.
DHEC also announced 151 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday. DHEC says as of Monday afternoon, the total number statewide is 925 cases in 41 counties
“We’re all in this together,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
PER DHEC:
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 24 cases
- Charleston County: 6 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Clarendon County: 2 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 17 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 16 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 6 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 40 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- York County: 7 cases
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.