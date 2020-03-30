UPDATE: Woman, 50, reported missing in Kershaw County found safe

(Courtesy: KCSO) Pamela Ann Anderson, 50, is reported missing.

(Courtesy: KCSO) Deputies say Pamela Ann Anderson was last seen on Sunday.



KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The search for Pamela Ann Anderson has been suspended.

Law enforcement officials in Kershaw County say the 50-year-old woman has been found safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they’re looking for a missing woman.

Authorities say Pamela Ann Anderson, 50, was last seen on Sunday at 3 p.m.

According to investigators, she was on Kelly Road in the Baron Dekalb area in Kershaw.

Deputies say they found her vehicle and believe she left on foot.

Officials also say they will use a helicopter, patrol vehicles, tracking teams and 4-wheelers in their search.

If you know where she is, call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.