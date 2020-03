LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed after a crash on I-20 west on Sunday.

Officials say the crash happened on I-20 west at mile marker 53 at 1:20 p.m.

According to troopers, the motorcycle went off the road and crashed, causing the victim to be ejected.

Investigators say the victim later died at a hospital and was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.