DHEC announces four additional deaths related to coronavirus, 158 additional cases in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
According to health officials, three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions. DHEC says they were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.
DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 22.
DHEC also reported 158 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, DHEC says the total number statewide is 1,083 cases in 42 counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 17 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 19 cases
- Clarendon County: 7 cases
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 4 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 18 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 13 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 13 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
- Sumter County: 5 cases
- York County: 13 cases
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.