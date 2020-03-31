DHEC announces four additional deaths related to coronavirus, 158 additional cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

According to health officials, three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions. DHEC says they were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.

DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 22.

DHEC also reported 158 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, DHEC says the total number statewide is 1,083 cases in 42 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville County: 1 case

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 8 cases

Bamberg County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 17 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 19 cases

Clarendon County: 7 cases

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 4 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 18 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 13 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 13 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

Sumter County: 5 cases

York County: 13 cases

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.