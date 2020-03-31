First responders asked to donate blood April 1 on Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Local law enforcement officials are calling on first responders to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hosting the blood drive on April 1.

The blood drive will take place at the American Red Cross on 2751 Bull Street in Columbia.

Red Cross officials say you can’t catch the coronavirus by donating blood, as there’s no evidence of the virus being transmitted by blood transfusions.

Officials say this blood drive can give law enforcement & emergency workers the blood they need if they’re in tragic situations.

If you want to schedule an appointment, you can call 803-540-1200.