Group creates food give away to help those impacted by coronavirus

Charleston, SC (CNN) — A group in the low country launched a new event Monday to make sure healthcare, restaurant, and hospitality workers who’ve been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic can still get a good meal.

The Charleston Hospitality Group created ‘Full Belly, Full Hearts’ when it realized they had lots of extra food, mostly non-perishable, after some restaurants were shut down.

The Charleston Hospitality group says instead of waste perfectly good food, they decided to donated it. Now they are hoping their good deal to pass out a free good meal inspires others in the restaurant business o the same if they are able to do so.