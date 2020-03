Some want SC Governor to implement ‘Stay at Home’ order

In an effort to curb the rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) some in the state say they like to see a 'Stay at Home' order put in place

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — as the numbers of cases and deaths continue to grow in South Carolina local and state leaders are asking Governor Henry McMaster to make more changes.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier spoke with the Mayor of Columbia, Steve Benjamin who says the order would save lives.