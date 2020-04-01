Federal Relief bill available for SC agriculture industry in critical need

How producers of SC agriculture impacted by COVID-19 can apply for assistance

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers says the Federal Relief Bill passed in Washington last week offers critical aid to the agriculture industry.

Among the items included in the bill are $9.5 billion dollars for the USDA for industries impacted by COVID-19 like vegetable and livestock producers.

As well as $350 million for small business paycheck protection.

Weathers says South Carolina farmers hoping to access this aid should go to the address provided here agriculture.sc.gov/coronavirus/