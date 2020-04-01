SC Consumer Affairs warns of scammers during coronavirus crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Scammers are looking to take advantage of people during the pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is warning you to be aware of scams, especially with the stimulus checks on the way.

Consumer officials say scammers will try things like using fake checks from the government.

They’re reminding you not to fall victim to emails, phone calls or or texts posing as government agencies.

For more information on how to look out for in coronavirus scams, click here https://consumer.sc.gov/news/2020-03/lookout-coronavirus-scams