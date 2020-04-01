SC Dept. of Commerce provides online resources for businesses amid Coronavirus

SC Commerce expands online resources to assist companies in navigating the impacts of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the coronavirus pandemic shuts down more and more business, there are some resources for those in South Carolina, looking for help.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce says in response to the closure of non-essential businesses by the Governor, they are expanding online resources to assist companies in navigating the impacts of coronavirus.

Commerce officials say a listing of businesses categorized as non-essential that will be closed as a result of the executive order is available on S.C. Commerce’s COVID-19 business resources page

The COVID-19 response team will only provide clarification on the categorization of non-essential businesses. Businesses explicitly addressed in the executive order should follow that directive, according to a release from the SC Department of Commerce.

S.C. Commerce is committed to continue supporting the business community with access to resources.