SC DHEC offers online resources about the Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for local updates from health officials on the Coronavirus and updates on state cases, you can check out The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website.

The site is a resource for COVID-19.

Below are some links:

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.