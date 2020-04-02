Blue Ribbon cab Company offering free rides to seniors due to coronavirus crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Original Blue Ribbon Taxi is offering free and discounted rides during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Ribbon Taxi service announced it is offering free rides to seniors, 60 and older in lower income areas to help them get to their doctor’s appointments, pharmacies and grocery stores.

Seniors can take advantage of the free rides once per week.

The taxi service also announced other riders can receive a 15 percent discount.

For more information you can call the company’s business office at (803) 786-9427.

Or click here http://originalblueribbontaxi.com/