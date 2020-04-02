DHEC announces five additional deaths, 261 new cases of coronavirus in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Health officials say the deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one of Horry County, and one of Sumter County.
DHEC says this brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.
DHEC is also reporting 261 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.
Per DHEC: The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 10 cases
- Bamberg County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 29 cases
- Berkeley County: 15 cases
- Charleston County: 41 cases
- Cherokee County: 1 case
- Chester County: 3 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 4 cases
- Dorchester County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 25 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 8 cases
- Jasper County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 13 cases
- Lancaster County: 9 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 9 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- McCormick County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Saluda County: 1 case
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 18 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- Williamsburg County: 3 cases
DHEC reports the COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. In addition, the agency today launched a new interactive heat map to visually represent the spread of the virus in the state.