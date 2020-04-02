DHEC announces five additional deaths, 261 new cases of coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Health officials say the deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one of Horry County, and one of Sumter County.

DHEC says this brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.

DHEC is also reporting 261 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.

Per DHEC: The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 10 cases

Bamberg County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 29 cases

Berkeley County: 15 cases

Charleston County: 41 cases

Cherokee County: 1 case

Chester County: 3 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 4 cases

Dorchester County: 8 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 25 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 8 cases

Jasper County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 13 cases

Lancaster County: 9 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 9 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

McCormick County: 1 case

Newberry County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 24 cases

Saluda County: 1 case

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 18 cases

Union County: 2 cases

Williamsburg County: 3 cases

DHEC reports the COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. In addition, the agency today launched a new interactive heat map to visually represent the spread of the virus in the state.