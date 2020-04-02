Prisma Health implements additional safeguards during outbreak

Prisma has put more changes into effect to keep patients and staff safe

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—Prisma Health recently updated its policy on what personal protective equipment its employees will have in order to match the guidelines from the centers for disease control and prevention and the world health organization

In addition to ensuring that each team member has the proper equipment to coincide with a particular patient’s conditon, all Prisma team members who work with patients will now wear surgical masks. This includes all nurses and physicians as well as admissions, maintenance workers, and food service.

Prisma Health continues to recommend patients use the Prisma Health Virtual Visit for free for anyone that would like potential COVID-19 care. To access the free virtual visits, use promo code COVID19 at PrismaHealth.org/ VirtualVisit.