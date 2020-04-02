SC DNR cancels, postpones and closes programs amid coronavirus

A list of closures, event cancellations and postponements during COVID -19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of National Resources says it has canceled, postponed or closed several programs and events.

DNR officials say they continue to monitor COVID-19, in accordance with directives issued by Governor Henry McMaster.

For a full list of closures and postponements, click here http://www.dnr.sc.gov/covid19.html?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

Following are SCDNR-related cancellations:

2020 Turkey Lottery Hunts – all dates all SCDNR Lottery hunts on WMA properties have been canceled. Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge hunts remain open unless a “Stay Home” order is declared. See: https://www.fws.gov/home/ state-by-state-closures.html

Fish Brosnan Forest Fishing Rodeo (April 4)

Table Rock State Park Fishing Clinics (April 4 & April 18)

Diversity Outreach Program – Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve Nature Walk (April 11)

Diversity Outreach Program – Volunteer Lab Day at Parker Annex Archaeology Center (April 13)

SC Envirothon Competition (April 24) – Postponed

Blue Hole Recreation Area Fishing Rodeo (April 25) – Postponed

Historic Camden, Kershaw County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)

8 Oaks Park, Georgetown County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)

Charles Town Landing, Charleston County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)

Blue Heron, Jasper County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)

Cohen Campbell Fishing Rodeo (April 25)

Lake Hartwell Fishing Clinic (April 25)

Lexington Wildlife Chapter Fishing Clinic (April 25)

Santee State Park Fishing Clinic (April 25)

Diversity Outreach Program – Horry County Fishing Clinic (May 1)

Union County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Star Fort Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Croft State Park Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Darlington County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Barnwell Hatchery Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Peachtree, Horry County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Hardeeville, Jasper County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Goose Creek, Berkeley County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)

Lake Thicketty Fishing Rodeo (May 9)

Lick Fork Fishing Rodeo (May 9)

Marlboro County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)

Burton Wells, Beaufort County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)

Forrest Hills, Colleton County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)

Black Swamp, Hampton County Fishing Rodeo (May 9)

Academy First Responders Rodeo at Lake Cooley (May 9)

Diversity Outreach Program – Margaret H. Lloyd (Camden) Nature Hike (May 23)

Sun City Grandparents Park Fishing Clinics (May 16, June 20, July 18)

Bat netting is canceled until further notice.

All volunteer lab days at Parker Annex Archaeology Center are canceled until further notice.

All Trailer and Take One Make One (TOMO) events are canceled until further notice.