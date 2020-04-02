UofSC extends remote learning through end of summer

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The University of South Carolina says they are continuing to maintain a healthy study body, campus faculty and staff and to keep them safe have decided to extend remote learning. The online learning will now run to the end of the Summer II semester which is completed August 1.

University officials say they agreed on the extension after estimates that would have coronavirus (COVID-19) peaking around the same time students were expected to return. Officials say this virus will likely remain a public health risk through the beginning of the summer months, and would make it difficult to hold large gatherings even after COVID-19 peak season begins to go down.

President Bob Caslen released a brief statement concerning the decision that was made along with experts at the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control(DHEC) , as well as members of both the University’s Student Health Center and UofSC’s Arnold School of Public Health.

“I’m sure you share both my disappointment in this unavoidable decision and my confidence that it is necessary,” Caslen wrote. “Even as we know we’re doing what’s right to keep ourselves and others healthy and safe, the thought of continuing online instruction through the summer is difficult. And yet, when I consider your determined attitude, uncompromised work ethic and continued commitment to academic excellence, I know that our summer sessions will adhere to the standards you expect and our accreditors demand.”

The University expects all summer courses to be held online with a few exceptions. University officials say classes that were not previously available are now options for remote learning.

The following are related updates for the summer:

No in-person, experiential learning on campus or in-person labs will occur through the summer 2020 months. When possible, faculty and experiential learning supervisors should continue to provide remote learning opportunities for students

When it is determined by state health officials that it is safe to do so, University Housing will release a schedule for students with belongings in residence halls to retrieve them.

We are also exploring options for those students who are unable to travel back to Columbia (when it is safe) to retrieve their belongings.

Commencement plans for the class of 2020 are still tentative for August 7 and 8 in Columbia.

Faculty and staff should continue to follow our current policies regarding working remotely and abide by all state and local stay at home ordinances. They will be updated as more information becomes available.

To continue getting updates you can go to the University of South Carolina’s coronavirus website