DHEC announces three additional deaths, 147 new cases of coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced three additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.

Health officials, say the three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County, say health officials.

DHEC also reports 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Friday health officials , the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.

DHEC lists the number of new cases by county below:

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 9 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 3 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 20 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 1 case

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lee County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 5 cases

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lexington County: 8 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 2 cases

Richland County: 24 cases

Spartanburg County: 10 cases

Sumter County: 9 cases

Union County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

DHEC:

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.