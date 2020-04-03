DHEC announces three additional deaths, 147 new cases of coronavirus in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced three additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.
Health officials, say the three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County, say health officials.
DHEC also reports 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Friday health officials , the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.
DHEC lists the number of new cases by county below:
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 9 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 3 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 20 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 1 case
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lee County: 5 cases
- Lancaster County: 5 cases
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lexington County: 8 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Spartanburg County: 10 cases
- Sumter County: 9 cases
- Union County: 1 case
- York County: 7 cases
DHEC:
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.