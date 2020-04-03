Richland County deputies arrest man for shooting on Bookman Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested a man accused of a shooting at Bookman Road on Wednesday.

Authorities say Anthony Selph, 33, was arrested for attempted murder.

According to investigators, before midnight, he was arguing with the male victim at a home on Bookman Road.

Officials say the victim tried to leave in his vehicle, when Selph shot him.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a hospital.

According to officials, Selph is also charged with two counts of malicious injury to personal property, after he damaged one of the department’s detention cells and benches while he was detained.

Authorities also say a woman they detained earlier for questioning was released without being charged.

Selph is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.