6 additional deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 in S.C.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 217 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, and six additional deaths.

This now brings the state’s death total to 40, and the number of confirmed cases to 1,917.

The six deaths announced Saturday were elderly patients with underlying health conditions. Two lived in Lexington Co., and the others lived in Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland and York counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of April 3, 51.9% of statewide hospital beds are being utilized.