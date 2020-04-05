DHEC: 4 more deaths, 132 new cases of COVID-19 in state

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Four more deaths, and 132 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

There have now been 44 deaths statewide with 2,049 confirmed cases.

Three of the deaths were in elderly patients. Two had underlying health conditions, and one remains under investigation. The other death was in a middle-aged patient who had underlying health issues. The patients lived in Claredon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Laboratory has conducted 7, 571 tests for coronavirus. Of these tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative. A total of 18,930 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

Also as of Saturday, 5,917 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are being used. That’s a 51.5% utilization rate statewide.