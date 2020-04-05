Resources, coronavirus case updates online from SC DHEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for answers about coronavirus cases in our state?

Health officials with the South Carolina Department of Health continue to update and launch new resources online.

You can check out The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website, the site is a resource for COVID-19.

The agency also launched a new interactive heat map to visually represent the spread of the virus in the state.

Below are some more links:

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.