DHEC: four new deaths related to coronavirus, 183 new cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday, 183 new cases of the novel coronavirus , including four additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,232, and those who have died to 48.

According to health officials, the additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. DHEC says the individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

PER DHEC:

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

For updated guidance on masks, please click here.