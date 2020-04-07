DHEC: three additional deaths related to coronavirus, 187 new cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Tuesday, announced 187 new cases of the coronavirus, including three additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,417, and those who have died to 51.

Health officials say the additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. DHEC says the individuals were residents from Greenville (1) and Lexington (2) counties.

PER DHEC:

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.