“Let’s fight this together”: How a local NFL player is giving back to his community

BATESBURG, S.C. — Dontrelle Inman’s career in the NFL has taken him all over the country. He’s spent time in San Diego, Chicago and Indianapolis.

But he’s never forgotten where home is.

The five-year NFL veteran is a Batesburg-Leesville High School product, and still lives at his home on Lake Murray in the offseason.

So when the coronavirus outbreak hit the United States, home was the first place Inman wanted to make a difference.

Every week, Lexington County gives him the names of a few families that need help with groceries. Inman and his family then do a little shopping, and help make home feel a little more like home for some local families during tough times.

ABC Columbia’s Cam Gaskins has their story.