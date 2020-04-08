DHEC: 12 additional deaths related to coronavirus, 139 new cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday, announced 12 additional deaths related to Coronavirus.

DHEC also announced 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,552, and those who have died to 63.

Health officials say the additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (3) counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.