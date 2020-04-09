DHEC: 241 new cases of coronavirus, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Thursday, announced 241 new cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

DHEC also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

According to DHEC, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,792, and those who have died to 67.

Health officials say the additional deaths occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Lexington (1), and Lee (1) counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. New as of last night, rates have been added by county to the statewide map. The rates take into consideration the population of confirmed cases, not just the county of residence.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.