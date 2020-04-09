Health officials encourage smokers to kick the habit during coronavirus outbreak

Quitting your smoking habit may help you ward off the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection

(CNN) —If you still need a good enough reason to quit your smoking habit, how about this one, it could help you to fight off a coronavirus infection.

If you need help figuring out where to start, best methods to use or even what may work best for you, the Quitline can help. You can reach them by calling 1800- QUIT-NOW.

Mandy Gaither explains why health officials say putting the smokes down could protect you from Coronavirus (COVID-19).