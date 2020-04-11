DHEC: Eight new deaths related to Coronavirus , 144 new cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Saturday, announced 144 new cases of the coronavirus, including eight additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80.

According to officials, the additional deaths occurred in five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw, and York counties. There were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties.

There was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester county.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Per DHEC:

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.