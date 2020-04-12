DHEC: 113 new cases in SC, two new deaths from Coronavirus

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday, announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including two additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.

Health officials say, one death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. There was a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County, say officials.

Per DHEC

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.