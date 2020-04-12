Governor McMaster extends State of Emergency in SC

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Sunday night Governor Henry Mcmaster declared a new state of emergency in South Carolina. The new order basically extends the previous order through April 27.

According to the Governor, all previous orders remain in place for the duration of the emergency, or until the governor announces otherwise.

