DHEC: Five new deaths, 127 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Monday, announced 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus and five additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87.

According to health officials, all five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions and were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2), and Kershaw (1) counties.

PER DHEC:

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.