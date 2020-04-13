Ford is driving full speed ahead to help medical workers

Ford is stepping up to the plate to combat shortages of medical supplies

(CNN) — Ford is kicking off production of a new respirator face mask for medical workers.

the company says it will start making the masks tomorrow, Tuesday April 14.

The device was designed in partnership with 3M, and it uses a fan from ventilated car seats.

the plan is to make at least a-hundred-thousand masks, but ford is not saying when they will be delivered.

Ford also announcing Monday that starting next week it will be making a-hundred-thousand reusable medical gowns from airbag materials per week.