SC State Museum offers new E-Learning activities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum has some new e-learning experiences for folks going stir crazy at home.

New this week, a 360 degree virtual tour of the Museum’s Apollo 50 journey to the moon exhibit.

And Friday, April 17 the Museum will hold a virtual visit with pirates.

The Museum says the Golden Age of Piracy: A Virtual Webin-Arghh! will begin at Noon.

For a look at the online options just click here http://scmuseum.org/calendar/the-golden-age-of-piracy-a-virtual-webin-arghh/