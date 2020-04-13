SC State Museum offers new E-Learning activities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum has some new e-learning experiences for folks going stir crazy at home.
New this week, a 360 degree virtual tour of the Museum’s Apollo 50 journey to the moon exhibit.
And Friday, April 17 the Museum will hold a virtual visit with pirates.
The Museum says the Golden Age of Piracy: A Virtual Webin-Arghh! will begin at Noon.
For a look at the online options just click here http://scmuseum.org/calendar/the-golden-age-of-piracy-a-virtual-webin-arghh/