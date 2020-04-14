DHEC: 10 additional deaths, 115 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, (SC)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday, 10 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

DHEC also reported 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,553 and those who have died to 97.

NEW: According to DHEC, Today’s web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and help identify any disparities that deserve further investigation or focus.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.