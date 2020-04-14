DOVE donates to healthcare workers, hospitals to help coronavirus fight

ABC Columbia (WOLO)— The company Dove is doing their part to help our medical professionals and the most vulnerable among us as the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) rages on.

In a post on twitter Dove directing attention to a new addition to its ad campaign where their signature Dove is flying into a temporary nest, where officials say it will stay as long as it needs in order to drive home the message of taking the recommended steps needed to keep you and your family safe.

Why should you #WashToCare? In just 20 seconds, you can help reduce the spread of infection – for you and for all. 🙌 Take care, be safe. To learn more, visit https://t.co/FaQiWMH4ki pic.twitter.com/eTvRq8vL5H — Dove (@Dove) April 13, 2020

Dove says they are asking people to continue to follow the recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) about washing hands, saying,

“it doesn’t mater what brand of soap you use to wash your hands, you remember to do it often.”

That however is only the beginning of their contribution to the global pandemic. Dove has partnered with Vaseline where they were able to make a $2 million dollar donation to go help health care workers who are fighting this virus on the front lines purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators needed here in the United States. Dove says they are also in the process of donating our Dove Care Products to hospitals and health care centers. If you would like to hep in their ongoing effort, you can click on the link provided here for information.

As a thank you, Dove is donating to @DirectRelief to care for front-line healthcare workers in the US. See what else we’re doing and join us at https://t.co/FaQiWMYFbQ #CourageIsBeautiful #UnitedforAmerica pic.twitter.com/nwlrxJSxvU — Dove (@Dove) April 8, 2020