LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County School District 3 says its suspending its Student Feeding Program for two weeks after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say anyone that came in contact with the worker has been notified and advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The district says families looking to pick up food can do so at the Gilbert Primary School on 520 Main Street, thanks to Lexington County School District One.

Below is a list of the times and dates to pick-up meals at the school:

Tuesday, April 14th: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive a breakfast and lunch)

Wednesday, April 15th: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive three breakfasts and

three lunches)

Monday, April 20th: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive two breakfasts and two

lunches)

Wednesday, April 22nd: 11 am until 1 pm (Participants will receive three breakfasts and

three lunches)

District 3 says they are performing deep cleanings at all facilities where the infected worker may have traveled to.

Officials also say they’re consulting with the state Department of Education and DHEC about this incident.

According to the school district, they hope to restart the feeding program later this month.